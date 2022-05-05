The end of the pandemic is not “within sight or short term”

The director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antônio Barra Torres, warned about the pandemic during the reading of the vote that led to the emergency approval of molnupiravir, a drug against Covid from Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD).

Barra Torres recalled that the country has registered a slight increase in the average number of cases of the disease in recent days.

“At least at the moment, the Covid-19 pandemic is not heading towards an end in sight or in the short term. We need to be mindful of that monitoring,” she said.

The doctor also pointed out that drug treatment, with more and more options available on the market, does not replace vaccination. He celebrated the high adhesion of Brazilians to the voluntary campaign, over 80% with two doses.

With the unanimous approval of the directors of the municipality, the rapporteur of the process, Meiruze Freitas, also reinforced that immunization remains the most effective strategy to reduce serious cases and deaths from the disease.

“Those who have not completed the full course of vaccination are more likely to have moderate or severe symptoms compared to those who received a booster, especially the most vulnerable,” he pondered.

Antiviral for oral use, molnupiravir must be ingested within five days of the first symptoms of Covid. The drug prevents the virus from replicating and thus reduces the severity of the disease.