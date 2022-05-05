Top 8 Symptoms That Indicate You Have Thyroid Problems

Hyperthyroidism is the change in the thyroid gland, which causes the thyroid to function in an exaggerated way. Hypothyroidism, on the other hand, makes it work poorly. Both thyroid problems can cause various symptoms and continue to get worse if they go unnoticed.

According to the specialized website, Tua Saúde, hyperthyroidism can cause symptoms such as agitation, nervousness, difficulty concentrating and weight loss, while hypothyroidism generates signs of fatigue, memory loss, ease of gaining weight, dry and cold skin, irregular menstrual cycle and fall. of hair.

For the correct diagnosis, you need to perform blood tests to measure the levels of thyroid hormone in the body, or even an ultrasound of the thyroid site, to check that there are no possible nodules. If you have any of the following symptoms, the ideal is to look for an endocrinologist, a doctor specializing in the area:

Weight gain or loss

Weight gain, if there is no specific diet for it, can be an indicator of hypothyroidism. This is because the malfunctioning gland can slow down the body. If the symptom is the opposite, with sudden weight loss, it can be diagnosed as hyperthyroidism, or another serious disease.

Difficulty concentrating and forgetfulness

If you feel like your head is ‘out of place’, it could be a symptom of a change in thyroid function. Hyperthyroidism causes lack of concentration, hypothyroidism causes forgetfulness.

Hair loss and dry skin

Stress can lead to hair loss, which is a common sign at these times, but if this problem occurs for no apparent reason and lasts for a long time, your thyroid may be malfunctioning. Dry skin accompanied by off-season itching (dry weather and cold weather) is also a strong indicator for the problem.

In addition to the symptoms mentioned above, you should pay attention to the following signs:

Discomfort in the throat and neck;

Mood changes;

Constipation;

Drowsiness, tiredness and muscle pain;

Palpitations and high blood pressure.

Here's an explanatory video on how to keep your thyroid healthy:

Attention!

This text is intended only to inform about the problem and not precisely indicate medical solutions. If you have these symptoms, seek specialized help and never use over-the-counter medications.

