Total Lunar Eclipse will be seen with reddish moon: Blood Moon

The lunar eclipse will be seen next week, between the 15th and 16th of May, with the Moon taking on a reddish aspect, known as the ‘Blood Moon’.

The phenomenon is characterized by the alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon. This causes our natural satellite to reflect these tones. This is because the Earth is aligned between the Sun and the Moon, but this is not enough to block 100% of the sun’s rays.

Sign up to watch! The eclipse will appear in the sky around 10:30 pm Brasília time, on the night of Sunday, 15th. Its total phase takes place in the dawn of the 16th, at 1:11 am. The phenomenon lasts until 4 am.

The phenomenon can be seen from South America and almost entirely from North America. In the African and Western European regions, it can be partially seen.

lunar surface

NASA explains that this event occurs when “the only light reaching the surface of the Moon is that which passes through the Earth’s atmosphere.”

Molecules in atmospheric air “hide” the blue spectrum and cause the light reflected on the lunar surface to be reddish. This is the same science behind the orange color of the sky during sunset.

Being a total eclipse, the Earth’s shadow will cover the Moon completely, leaving it with a dazzling reddish appearance.

Throughout the event, you can follow the Earth’s shadow spreading across the lunar surface, until it completely covers it.

Lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun are on exactly opposite sides of the Earth.

The Moon is in the Earth’s shadow, but some sunlight passes through the Earth and hits the satellite. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear.

According to NASA, this phenomenon makes the Moon appear about 7% larger than average.

With Exam information