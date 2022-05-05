Training with naval rope is intense and strengthens the abdomen; see 9 exercises

Originally used to secure vessels in ports and marinas, naval rope was already used for physical activities in mid-1866, as shown in the book “Athletic Sports for Boys: a Repository of Graceful Recreations for Youth”. But the accessory, which allows you to perform various exercises and work the whole body, became better known in gyms from the 2000s, when functional training became popular.

Quite intense and dynamic, training with the naval rope (called rope training in English) provides a good caloric expenditure, works the core region a lot and helps to develop strength, power, muscular and cardiorespiratory endurance.

Next you will see:

What is naval rope training like?

The benefits of training with the accessory

Precautions when doing physical activity

9 naval rope exercises

What is naval rope training like?

Despite the name, it’s been some time since the rope used to do exercises is not exactly the same rope used to secure boats. The training accessory generally weighs from 5 kg to 30 kg, is 4 to 20 m long and 1″ to 2″ (inches) in diameter. It has specific grips for physical activity, which provide a firmer and more comfortable grip than the rope used by sailors.

The most common exercises consist of making undulations with the rope. But it is also possible to perform movements such as pulling, lifting and rotating the equipment, in addition to combining the undulations with squats, jumps, push-ups and displacements.

Image: iStock

One of the advantages of training with the naval rope is precisely the wide variety of stimuli it provides, which allows you to work in an integrated way several muscles of the body at the same time — in different planes, intensities and speeds.

The execution of the exercises can be controlled by time or by number of repetitions. “Generally, sets are performed that last from 30 to 60 seconds or have 15 to 30 repetitions, which varies according to the level of conditioning of each practitioner”, comments Marcos Russo, master in physical education, specialist in functional training and professor at Bodytech gym network.

training benefits

Muscle strength gain;

Increased muscular endurance;

Improved aerobic fitness (cardiorespiratory);

Develops motor coordination –due to the movement of the arms to make the undulations;

It strengthens the core – the region formed by the lumbar, hip and abdomen, which is very required to keep the trunk stable during intense movement of the arms.

Works muscle power;

improves posture

Provides good caloric expenditure

Studies show that in a naval rope workout you can burn up to 9 calories per minute Kadu Lins, physical education professional, psychomotricity specialist and director of the Instituto do Movimento Group in Recife

Care when training

– Maintain good posture During the exercises, it is important to keep the spine straight and the abdomen contracted. “This will generate more stability and help keep the trunk firm when moving the arms, in addition to working the core region”, highlights Bruno Leal, physical education professional, postgraduate in strength training and founding partner of the Bhappfit gyms. , in Rio de Janeiro.

– Don’t shrug your shoulders They tend to climb during exercises, but Leal explains that it is incorrect to do so. “By lifting the shoulders, the movement loses efficiency and, for those who already have weakness in the region, the risk of injury increases.”

Avoid lifting your shoulders while performing naval rope movements Image: iStock

– Start slow For beginners, it is recommended to use shorter and lighter strings. “First, the focus should be to adapt to the training and develop a good technique of the exercises, learn the movements”, recommends Marcos Russo. As the practitioner’s conditioning evolves, the orientation is to increase the execution time or the number of repetitions of the series and the intensity of the movements, and only then think about increasing the load (rope weight).

Exercises to do with the naval rope

Naval rope drills are often also called battle rope or battling rope. Next, we show common movements with the accessory, which work practically the entire body. They were suggested by Marcos Russo, functional training specialist and professor at bodytech.

The general recommendation is to do 3 sets of 1 minute of each exercise, but you should talk to a physical education professional to find the ideal volume for you.

1 – Alternating waves

Works arm, shoulder, core and leg muscles

Standing with your legs hip-width apart, slightly bend your knees (doing a half squat). Hold one end of the rope with each hand. Palms should be facing each other and elbows bent at 90 degrees.

Quickly move your forearms up and down, tapping each side of the rope on the ground alternately, to create waves with the accessory.

2 – Simultaneous waves

Works arm, shoulder, core and leg muscles

This exercise is a progression of the previous movement. Also get into a half squat position, holding one end of the rope with each hand. Palms should be facing each other and elbows bent at 90 degrees.

Move your arms up and down at the same time, tapping the rope on the ground to generate simultaneous waves on both parts of the accessory.

3 – Side waves

Works chest, core, shoulders, arms and legs muscles

Get into a half squat position as in the previous exercises. Hold one end of the rope with each hand. Keep your palms facing each other and your elbows slightly bent. Quickly make the movement of opening and closing your arms, forming side waves with the rope.

4 – Jumping Jack (or jumping jacks) with naval rope

Mainly works on aerobic conditioning, in addition to arm, shoulder and leg muscles

Hold one end of the rope with each hand, in front of your hip. Keep one palm facing the other, arms at your sides and feet together.

Now, do a jumping jack. That is: take a jump, spread your legs sideways and raise your arms laterally until you join the ends of the rope above your head. Perform the opposite movement to return to the starting position. Repeat quickly, without stopping.

5 – Power slams

Works arm, shoulder, core and leg muscles

In free translation, the name of this exercise in Portuguese is “potent beats”.

Keep your feet hip-width apart and your legs slightly bent, doing a half squat. Hold one end of the rope with each hand. Palms should be facing each other and elbows slightly bent. In a powerful movement, raise both hands at the same time in front of your head and come back quickly, slamming the rope hard into the ground. The idea is to form big waves with the accessory.

6 – Circles with naval rope

Works chest, shoulders, core, arms and legs muscles

Get into a half squat position as in the previous exercise. Hold one end of the rope with each hand. Keep your palms facing each other, in front of your waist. Hands should be close together and arms closed. Raise your hands to shoulder height, open your arms and make an outward circular motion, bringing your hands together again at waist height. Repeat quickly, continuously, forming circles in the air with your hands.

7 – Squat with jump rope

Works thigh, calf, core, shoulder and arm muscles

Spread your feet hip-width apart and hold one end of the rope with each hand at waist height. Keep your elbows bent at 90 degrees and palms facing each other. Do a squat, bending your legs at least until your knees form a 90 degree angle. In a quick, explosive movement, extend your legs and stand on your toes, making a small jump. At the same time, raise your hands above your head. Land by lowering your hands and bending your legs to start a new squat.

8- Rope bending

Works chest, shoulders, arms and core muscles

Leave the rope stretched out on the floor, with one end of the rope away from the other at a slightly smaller width than the one between your shoulders. Get into a push-up position, with each hand resting on one end of the rope. Spread your legs wide for more stability. Flex your arms and bring your chest closer to the floor, doing a push-up. Climb the torso, hold the rope with your right hand and make a wave with a part of the accessory. Do another push-up and now listen to the ripple on the other part of the rope with your left hand.

9 – Rope trunk rotation

Strengthens the core musculature

Keep your feet hip-width apart and your legs slightly bent. Hold only one end of the rope with both hands, at waist level. The other part of the rope must lie flat on the floor. Keep your elbows slightly bent. Making a semicircular movement from bottom to top, move your hands from one side of the body to the other, always passing the rope over the other part that is on the floor. Slightly rotate your torso to the same side as your hand is going.

Find a rope to train

Naval Punch Rope – 40 mm – Size 7

BRL 391

Pair of elastic naval rope Roppe – 3.2 m – large size

BRL 566

Naval Rope 7 mx 38 mm Kallango coated

BRL 404

*Values ​​were consulted on 3/05 and may change

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content.