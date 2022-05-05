United Kingdom and Japan formalize cooperation agreement in the defense area

THE British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Japanese counterpart are expected to announce agreement on the principle of a “Reciprocal Access Agreement”, which allows Japanese and British forces to work, train and operate together.

The initiative thus reinforces the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific and further preserves global peace and security, Downing Street said in a statement.

“The UK will be the first European country to have such an agreement with Japan”, underlines the British prime minister’s office.

The ceremony, which brings together Johnson and Kishida, will feature an exhibition flight of three Royal Air Force aircraft and an honor guard.

The Japanese and British leaders, the world’s third and fifth largest economies, respectively, will also discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the environment, including the transition to greener energy, helping to offer alternatives to Russian oil and gas, Downing said. Street.

London is also expected to announce the appointment of Greg Clark as the new trade envoy to Japan, as the UK negotiates entry into the Progressive Comprehensive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Japan and the United Kingdom are among 14 countries that sent troops in August for annual military exercises between the Indonesian and US armies in the Sumatra archipelago and the island of Borneo, at a time of heightened tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea. , an area for commercial transport, most of which is claimed by China.

The United Kingdom has also concluded with the United States and Australia a security pact, Aukus, in the Indo-Pacific zone, which aims to combat Chinese influence.

