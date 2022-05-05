Vaccination against Influenza can be done in health units in Sapiranga – Jornal Repercussão

The second stage of the National Influenza Vaccination Campaign began, which can be done until June 3rd. Vaccination posts, which already receive children aged between 6 months and under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), will now also receive other priority groups.

Check out the target audience of the second stage:
– children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);
– pregnant women;
– puerperal women;
– indigenous people;
– teachers from public and private schools;
– people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions;
– people with permanent disabilities;
– professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces;
– truck drivers;
– urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers;
– port workers;
– prison system staff;
– adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures and the population deprived of liberty;
– people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions, regardless of age, as shown in the table below:

In Sapiranga, vaccination takes place at the basic health units of Centro, Centenário, Amaral Ribeiro, São Luiz and Vila Irma; ESF Oeste, João Goulart, São Paulo and Morada São Luiz.

