WhatsApp finally releases long-awaited feature for all users

A new feature, in beta testing for a few months now, is finally being released to all WhatsApp users. Meta, owner of the messenger, revealed that the update that allows using reactions with emojis to reply to messages is available in the final version of the application for iOS and Android.

The news was even celebrated by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, on Facebook. “WhatsApp reactions are starting to roll in today”, followed by the jewel, heart, laugh with tears, amazement and celebration emojis.

These, by the way, are the emojis available for reaction at the moment, but there are already tests so that any figure can be used in the not-so-distant future.

Image: Playback/Twitter

How to use the new reactions function in WhatsApp?

Remembering that the update is being released gradually so it may take a few days for everyone to have the WhatsApp application updated with the new function. The feature is being made available after extensive testing on beta versions of the messenger that lasted about 7 months.

The tool works similarly to what happens on Instagram and Messenger, other chat apps from the same group, where the user can react directly to a single message with emojis.

By doing this, you will see that the chosen sticker will appear in a corner of the balloon, and the sender of the message is notified of the action.

