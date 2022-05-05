WHO says vaccines are effective against subvariants of Omicron

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this Wednesday (4) that the existing vaccines against Covid-19 are also effective against the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of Ômicron. that have been detected in South Africa.

“It is too early to know whether these new subvariants can cause more severe symptoms than other subvariants of Ômicron, but early data suggest that vaccination continues to protect against severe cases and deaths,” the representative said at a press conference.

WHO states that vaccines are effective against subvariants of Ômicron. Image: Naresh111/Shutterstock

The new strains were added to the WHO monitoring list last month. Research by scientists in South Africa has shown that these new subvariants of Omicron are able to resist immunity acquired from previous infections.

The study highlighted that these sublines are much less able to develop in the blood of people with Covid-19 vaccines, which reinforces the importance of vaccination.

During the study, the researchers collected blood samples from 39 patients who had already been infected with Ômicron. Of all the participants, only 15 were vaccinated against Covid-19, eight of them with the Pfizer immunizer and another seven with the Janssen vaccine.

“The vaccinated group showed a neutralization capacity about five times greater”, the research pointed out. While those unvaccinated experienced an almost eight-fold decrease in antibody production when exposed to the BA.4 and BA.5 strains, when compared to the effects of exposure to the original Omicron strain.

