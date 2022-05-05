Why sleeping with your mouth open in childhood poses a lifetime health risk

2 hours ago

  André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  From BBC News Brazil in London

Child sleeping with mouth open

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Mouth breathing happens because the nose is blocked by rhinitis or swelling of structures such as the adenoid and tonsils

According to studies published in recent years, more than half of children sleep with their mouths open.

So frequent, this habit does not always draw attention or turn on the warning signal of parents and guardians.

But doctors interviewed by BBC News Brazil point out that sleeping with your mouth open – which has to do with allergies, rhinitis or the growth of structures that block the nose – can be very bad for your health.

These children are at a greater risk of developing the most varied complications, ranging from caries and bad breath to postural changes and learning difficulties at school.

