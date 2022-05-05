World’s First Nonuplet Twins Turn One Year Old — And They’re Looking Great, Dad Says

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on World’s First Nonuplet Twins Turn One Year Old — And They’re Looking Great, Dad Says 2 Views

Nouplets

Credit, Saloum Arby

photo caption,

Nine Malian babies hold the world record for children born in a single birth who survived.

The world’s only nuptials – nine babies born at the same time – are “in perfect health” as they celebrate their first birthday, the father told the BBC.

“They are all crawling now. Some are sitting and can even walk if they hold on to something,” said Abdelkader Arby, an army officer from Mali, a country in West Africa.

The children are still in the care of the clinic in Morocco where they were born.

Arby said their mother Halima Cissé, 26, was also fine.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Video: Peruvian woman considered dead ‘wakes up’ in coffin during her own wake

Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca, 36, was in a car accident on April 25 in Lambayeque, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved