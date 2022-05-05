Xiaomi 12 gets a release date in Brazil

Good news for smartphone fans was announced this Wednesday (4): the Xiaomi 12 should be officially launched in Brazil next Tuesday (10). The information was confirmed by Xiaomi’s official Twitter account, emphasizing the power of the device’s cameras.

Officially launched in mid-March, the standard Xiaomi 12 features beefy specs such as mobile platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 1from Qualcomm, which comes with 8 Cortex cores up to 3.0 Ghz and Adreno 730 GPU for games and other complex applications.

The Xiaomi 12 is coming!

Launching in Brazil on May 10, 2022

In addition, the model comes with options of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The 6.8-inch (AMOLED) screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Featured cameras

Xiaomi bets on a triple set of rear cameras, with a large 50 MP main sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide and a 5 MP macro lens, while the front is equipped with 32 MP for high definition selfies. The battery, in turn, has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and support for fast charging of up to 67W.

Until then, Xiaomi did not give more information about the arrival of the device, not even explaining if only the standard version of the Xiaomi 12 will arrive in Brazil, or if the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X models will also be available here.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has some differences from the standard model, such as a 2K screen resolution, and a 4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The big difference of the 12X model is the lower processor, the Snapdragon 870.