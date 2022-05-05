YouTube Go will be retired in August; understand the reason

YouTube Go, the app to view and download videos from Google, will be retired in August. Created in 2016, the app was intended to facilitate viewing videos for devices with slow internet. However, today the main YouTube app, according to the company itself, is already capable of providing more agility in the transmission while still providing more features, such as the possibility to comment, create content, post and use the “dark” screen theme.

Investments to improve YouTube’s main application included higher connectivity performance, better Internet user experience and reduced mobile data consumption for cell phones with connection limitations, which makes the use of YouTube Go unnecessary, as guided by Google’s support page. :

“We recommend that YouTube Go users install the main YouTube app or go to youtube.com in their browsers. Using the main YouTube app, YouTube Go users will be able to participate in creation, community and have access to an improved overall experience “.

basic features

YouTube Go displays the amount of space taken up on your smartphone and lets you download videos in three types of resolution: basic, standard and high quality (720p). It is possible to transfer downloaded files, protected in a folder, through Bluetooth, a type of wireless connection between electronic devices.

YouTube Go app download interface; company will deactivate it in August this year Image: Reproduction

More content, less advertising, more audience

One of the main gains of using YouTube Go, in addition to saving data, is the shorter duration of ads compared to the standard YouTube app, in which comments and channel subscriptions, for example, are unavailable features.

The project to reach emerging markets with the app was launched in more than 115 countries, including Brazil. The availability of YouTube Go increased to 60% after the launch in the country, in Mexico, Turkey and Iraq.

With the deactivation of YouTube Go in August, only users of YouTube Premium (the platform’s paid service) will be able to download files through an official app of the platform.