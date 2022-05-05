Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on Switch in 2022, says Jeff Grubb

Rumors about the arrival of more classics from The Legend of Zelda series on Nintendo Switch continue and now come from one of the most reliable unofficial sources.

Jeff Grubb revealed that Nintendo wants to have something related to the series for Switch in 2012 and releasing the HD versions of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on its latest console could be the solution.

“They want to have something Zelda every year, they’ve been saving this, why wouldn’t they release this this year and if they don’t release this or something else related to Zelda this year instead of just waiting for Breath of the Wild 2, I just won’t understand it.”

Grubb even says that these games will launch on Switch in October, with new Pokemon scheduled for November and Advance Wars 1+2 arriving in December.

“I think this game, as funny as it was in the Mega64 video, I believe it will be released in October.”

Grubb is sharing his opinion and there are no guarantees that this two-game pack will even be released, but according to Nintendo it is already ready for release and you can do it whenever you want.