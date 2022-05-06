10 signs that indicate you suffer from endogenous depression and how to identify them

Although for many the depression is generally known — which in itself is not incorrect — there is a classification that makes it easier for specialized professionals to understand and give the proper diagnosis to people who need help.

With that in mind, we want to invite you to know today about what it is and what are the signs of endogenous depressionwhich is different from exogenousdoes not necessarily originate from a traumatic event.

After all, what is endogenous depression?

In general and simplified, endogenous depression is one that appears without any obvious external or psychological reason.

Jonathan Velizwho is a psychiatrist Psychiatric clinic gives University of Chileadds: “’Endogenous’ means that it comes from within the individual, emphasizes where the images originate. Today we talk about major depression; rather than pointing to a particular origin, it points to the presence of symptoms”.

And speaking of symptoms…

Despite his classifications, the specialist reinforces that the symptoms are the same regardless of the type of depression faced, and the following can be highlighted:

Fatigue or decreased energy;

Concentration problems;

Evident loss of interest in all or nearly all things;

Agitation or slowing of psychomotor movements;

Agitation;

Depressed mood for much of the day;

We think recurrently about death, suicide, or even plans about suicide;

Feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt;

Considerable fluctuation in appetite or weight.

Important!

Despite all the information previously shared, it is of utmost importance that you seek psychological assistance, so that you receive the proper assessment.

Do not forget that the content is for information purposes only, that is, it is not intended to offer diagnoses, treatments or replace regular medical follow-up.

