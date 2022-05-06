5 health benefits of peanut tea: see how to make this traditional drink

Montes Claros, May 6, 2022, by Hévila Meireles – Peanut is a very versatile grain. In addition to being consumed in natura, it can be included in the preparation of various dishes. Although little is said about the benefits of peanut teait is able to provide many advantages for our organism as a whole.

Because it is rich in vitamins, good fats, proteins and other nutrients, the peanut tea It is a great ally of healthy eating. Although it is typical of the June festivals, this drink is very tasty and can be present at any occasion and time of year.

What are the benefits of peanut tea?

According to nutritionist and herbalist Vanderli Marchiori in an interview for the UOL website on April 10, 2013, carried out by Cármen Guaresemin, the composition of peanuts is rich in unsaturated fatty acids, beneficial to health and a source of vegetable protein, dietary fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, minerals and phytochemicals. So, Casa & Agro will list some more peanut tea benefits.

Helps fight free radicals

Because it is rich in antioxidants, peanut tea helps to expel free radicals from our body. In this way, it prevents premature aging, keeping the body younger. In addition, the expulsion of these harmful agents provides extra protection for heart health, cancer and premature aging of cells.

Helps in weight loss

When consumed in moderate amounts, peanuts can help shed extra weight. In addition, peanut tea is full of fiber, which prolongs the feeling of satiety. Thus, the combination of fat, protein and carbohydrates, in addition to contributing to the inhibition of hunger, prevents the feeling of deprivation.

How to make healthy peanut tea

Now that you know about the benefits of peanut tea, it’s time to learn how to make a delicious recipe and enjoy all these advantages. For this, you will need 200 grams of roasted peanuts and 1 liter of filtered water. So, boil the water and add the peanuts. Let it cook for another 5 minutes and then turn off the heat and cover the pan. Finally, let it steep for about 15 minutes, strain and drink the tea throughout the day.

