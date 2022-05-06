Analyzes point to an increase in norovirus cases in Salvador

Samples analyzed by the virology laboratory at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) revealed an increase in the number of norovirus cases in Salvador. The virus, identified by researcher Gúbio Soares Campos through a project supported by the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado da Bahia (Fapesb), causes symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, fever, headache, body pain and stomach pain, which can last three days.

Between the end of April and this first week of May, the analyzes showed 15 positive tests in the 35 samples investigated in the laboratory. Norovirus infection occurs from ingestion of contaminated food and water or through contact between infected people. Symptoms appear 24 to 48 hours after infection. Transmission to another person can happen up to two days after symptoms disappear.

Virologist Gúbio Soares told the G1 portal that he has already found the virus in a stool sample from a private hospital and that he has already learned that people with diarrhea and vomiting are arriving in other hospitals. “This draws attention, because it is not a common virus to appear, nor is it always present in the population. When it appears, the tendency is to increase and cause a large outbreak”, explained the professor.

The Municipal Health Department, however, reported that there is an increase in demand for care in the Upas and flu, but the hypothesis of a virus outbreak caused by norovirus is ruled out.