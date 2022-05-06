Apple will compensate iPhone 4S owners for ‘slowness’ of the phone

A legal battle between property owners iPhone 4S and Apple in the United States, which has lasted more than six years, is about to be closed. As reported by the AppleInsider this Thursday (5), the plaintiffs and the Cupertino giant reached an indemnity agreement.

In the collective action initiated in December 2015, a group of smartphone users claims that the device got sluggish after updating to the iOS 9. The owners said they were misled by the company, as the company would have confirmed the smartphone’s compatibility with the then-new version of the system.

After the update, the 2011 phone had difficulty opening apps, crashes and freezes, among other problems, according to the lawsuit filed by people from New York and New Jersey, in the US. Bugs and performance drops were also reported in other countries at the time.

Announcement indicating the improvements offered by iOS 9.Source: MacRumors/Reproduction

The complainants allege that Apple announced faster performance, longer battery life and other improvements with the arrival of iOS 9. In addition, they point out that they were not alerted about potential problems when update iPhone 4S.

Value below expected

In front of the problems on iPhone 4S with iOS 9, users asked for compensation ranging from US$5 million to US$15 million (from R$25 million to R$75 million at the current price). However, Apple denied all the allegations and suggested a value well below the requested.

According to the manufacturer, the “actual damages measured by the secondary market price”, if the claimants were able to prove their claims, would be a maximum of US$ 15 per device. The amount, equivalent to R$ 75, was accepted by the group to close the action.

Now, authors will have to send their information to big tech and claim compensation. according to MacRumorsApple is expected to spend US$ 20 million (R$ 100 million) on the payments.