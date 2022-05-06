Charlotte: man “creates” giant spider against cockroaches – International

A little too scary for a pet, isn’t it? (photo: Reproduction/Facebook/IFL Science)) While many in the world would simply move out and sell their house, an Australian (very rooted) proves that he has reached a new level of abstraction by deciding to have a free spider indoors as a “pet”. Jake Gray creates a Hunting Spider to avoid cockroach pests inside the home, and the little animal even has a name: Charlotte.

The case in the new and won social networks in 2020, before the pandemic, when Gray posted the image of the “pet” on the Australian spider identification page, a Facebook group in Australia that is dedicated to sharing photos of spiders that appear in houses. of people.

Gray’s post soon became popular with the group of almost 73,000 people, and some even considered the possibility that the situation was fake news, or even an exaggeration of the man. Earlier this year, however, Gray spoke to the US portal IFL Science to confirm the “adoption” of the spider and provide more details about the case.

“Hunter Spiders have always been accepted in our home, especially as they eat cockroaches, and we chose not to use chemicals to kill any pests,” Gray said.

According to the Australian, the idea of ​​giving a name to the spider and treating it as a “pet” occurred to try to calm the two children in relation to the spider. “The last time we saw Charlotte it was about 12 months ago, and now she looks like she’s grown up,” says the man.

Gray also said that watching Charlotte devour an Asian House Gecko (an Australian version of the popular Brazilian gecko) was the “high point” of her relationship with the spider.

The risks and care of the Hunting Spider

To the IFL Science portal, ecologist and spider experts, Linda S. Rayor explained that Hunting Spiders generally do not attack humans and details what to do if you find one (spoiler: don’t breed like a pet).

“If you meet the species, you need to do two things. The first is to control yourself, it won’t harm you. The second is to get a bowl and take the spider back to nature. They rarely bite humans, because they prefer to run to avoid predators. And even when they do bite, most bites are quick, defensive nips, without injecting venom,” he explains.