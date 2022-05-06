‘Dead’ wakes up in coffin moments before being buried

A woman who died in a car accident on April 25 in Lambaveque, Peru, was resurrected while inside her coffin, moments before she was buried.

The case occurred after the accident victim fell into a coma and his death was later confirmed by doctors. In the accident car were the woman’s three children, who are hospitalized in serious condition, in addition to her brother-in-law, who died at the scene.

The wake of Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca, 36, took place this Monday (3) and, at the time of the funeral, family members heard noises from inside the coffin. When they opened the lid, they realized that the woman was alive and looking at them, visibly scared.

“She opened her eyes and was sweating. I immediately went to my office and called the police,” Juan Segundo Cajo, the caretaker of the cemetery, said in an interview with Peruvian newspaper El Comercio. “We want to know why my niece reacted on Monday when we took her to be buried. We have videos where she pushes and touches the coffin,” said a family member.

The Peruvian authorities opened an investigation to investigate the possible misunderstanding on the part of the doctors. The woman was sent to the hospital still in her coffin, where she remained alive for a few hours and died again, this time for good.

