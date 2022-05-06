Dengue: 97% of outbreaks in DF are in backyards, says Saúde | Federal District

According to the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF), 97% of dengue outbreaks, in Brasília, are in the backyards of the houses. the others 3% are in public areas.

The information comes from Secretary General Manoel Pafiadache, and was released this Thursday afternoon (5), during a press conference. The latest bulletin from the folder, with the numbers of dengue in the DF, shows that between January 2 and April 16 of this year were recorded 30,955 probable cases of the disease – in the same period last year were 4,692 records.

PREVENTION: after the increase in dengue cases, see how to fight the mosquito that causes the disease

after the increase in dengue cases, see how to fight the mosquito that causes the disease COVID-19: application of the 4th dose of the vaccine for those aged 60 years or older starts this Friday in DF

The increase in dengue cases worries the folder because the peak of the disease has not yet been reached. It is scheduled for the second half of May.

To avoid the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, it is necessary to avoid standing water, which is where the insect reproduces. (see more below).

The symptoms of dengue can be similar to those of other diseases transmitted by Aedes aegypti. Therefore, the diagnosis needs to be made by the doctor.

According to the Ministry of Health, it is important to be aware of the following signs:

Fever

Tiredness

Redness in parts of the body

Itch

Pain in the head, muscles, joints, or behind the eyes

Where to seek medical care against dengue in DF

Assistant Secretary for Health Care, Pedro Zancanaro, advises that anyone with symptoms should look for a Basic Health Unit (UBS).

“We are with all primary care on alert for dengue. All health regions have points of care for dengue, “says the doctor.

According to the secretariat, hospitals should only be sought when the patient has the following symptoms:

Purple spots on the body

intense malaise

visual change

“He [paciente] must perform a blood count and, perhaps, be hospitalized, if necessary”, says Zancanaro.

2 of 2 D-Day Against Dengue in the DF, in a file image — Photo: Gabriel Jabur/Agência Brasília D-Day Against Dengue in the DF, in a file image — Photo: Gabriel Jabur/Agência Brasília

The transmission of dengue occurs by the bite of an infected female Aedes aegyptia mosquito that usually circulates in hot and rainy regions. Standing water, such as that which accumulates in potted plant dishes, gutters and bottles in the backyard, is where the insect breeds..

To prevent the reproduction of Aedes aegypti at home and, consequently, reduce mosquito attacks, the Ministry of Health has put together a series of guidelines. Check it out below:

Use repellent whenever you are in areas considered to be infested. The most recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) are based on Icaridin and offer up to 12 hours of protection; Prioritize the use of light, light clothing that covers the entire body – Aedes aegypti is attracted to sweat and dark colors; Carry out routine exams and, in case of symptoms similar to those of dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and zika virus, look for the nearest health unit and consult a doctor.

Check out below tips to prevent yourself from Aedes aegypti:

Use protective screens with holes of a maximum of 1.5 millimeters in the windows of the house;

Leave doors and windows closed, especially at sunrise and sunset;

Keep the home land always clean and free of materials or debris that could be breeding grounds;

Cover the vats and water tanks;

Keep the gutters always clean;

Always leave bottles upside down;

Keep trash cans well covered;

Leave drains clean and with screen application;

Clean weekly or fill potted plant dishes with sand;

Clean the water pots for animals with a brush or loofah;

Clean all the decoration accessories that are outside the house and avoid the accumulation of water in dirty tires and gutters, for example;

Leave doors and windows closed, especially at sunrise and sunset;

Place electrical repellents near windows. The use is contraindicated for allergic people;

Candles or citronella essence diffusers can also be used;

Avoid perfumed hygiene products, as they can attract insects;

Remove accumulated water in the service area, behind the washing machine;

Put sand in the potted plants.