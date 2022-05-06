Early Parkinson’s diagnosis leads to the search for overcoming

In June 2018, on his 36th birthday, André Gubolin was diagnosed with early Parkinson’s. “There the ground fell. It’s all over, ”he thought, upon receiving the news from the neurologist. Four years later, now 40 years old, Gubolin really changed his life and managed to overcome the disease, despite all the limitations it imposes. Overcoming is a keyword when talking about Parkinson’s, a chronic and progressive degenerative disease of the central nervous system, which occurs in the elderly and also in people under 45 years of age, such as André Gubolin. The Diary brings two stories about the disease that invite reflection and also information about diagnosis and treatment.

In Brazil there are few numbers about the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, there are at least 250,000 carriers. And this does not take into account young carriers, those who develop at ages well below the typical age group. Therefore, whether in Brazil or in any other country, it is the second most common neurodegenerative disease.

“The main risk factor is aging. It affects 3% of people over 65 years old. Below 45 years old is precocious and is more likely to occur due to genetic factors. The diagnosis is made by clinical examination and in 40% of the time, tremor may not be present. Slowness of movement and stiffness are the most obvious symptoms. There are no ways to prevent it, but it is important to invest in more intense physical activities, healthy eating and diabetes control”, explains neurologist Carlos Roberto de Mello Rieder, president of the Brazilian Academy of Neurology (ABN).

Metallurgist and musician, André Gubolin, began to notice the first symptoms in November 2017. In the first half of 2018, still without a diagnosis, he started rehabilitation, started taking medication and taking tests to identify the disease that made him feel pain , lose muscle strength and lose weight.

“I lost my job, I had to sell my drum set, which it took me years to assemble, to be able to pay for exams and survive. After noticing a small tremor in a finger, the orthopedist referred me to a neurologist in Lins. After a clinical examination of nearly two hours, the diagnosis of early Parkinson’s came. I would have to retire, I would no longer be able to play the drums and, according to the doctor, it would get worse”, says Gubolin.

Between June and December 2018, he fell into depression, separated and had to take care, with the help of his family, of his two young daughters. “In 2019 I decided to research Parkinson’s and change, take a step forward and make life better. The disease has no cure, but there are treatments that improve symptoms,” he says. André started researching support groups. And in one of these groups, he met Vanessa Gomes, from Uberaba.

Drummer for 25 years, he and Vanessa decided to start a project to help people with early Parkinson’s, to talk about how to live well with the disease. In 2019, they set up the ‘Drummer Overcoming Parkinson’s’. “After a rehearsal with friends from Penápolis, I managed to play the drums, pick up the sticks. I noticed that as I played, the tremors disappeared. And I saw that the drums would be my biggest ally in this fight,” he says.

An ally in the daily battle

Ten years ago, Mauri Pavarini Soares de Mello, 76, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Before contracting Covid, a year ago, the disease manifested itself only with tremor, which was the first symptom that appeared ten years ago, in the fingers of the right hand. After Covid, ten kilos thinner and with less lean mass, Mauri presented sluggishness, weakness in the legs and loss of balance.

“We sought the assistance of a nutritionist and a speech therapist. Today he does pilates, hydrotherapy, weight training, therapeutic massage, physiotherapy and psychology and drum lessons”, says Ana Romera, Mauri’s wife.

He also participates in the Battery Parkinson Institute. “We received all the necessary knowledge for decision-making in the most diverse aspects, through the lives with renowned neurologists, nutritionists, psychologists and other professionals, with great knowledge of Parkinson’s disease. We are also assisted individually in the group, by the creators of the Institute, André Gubolin and Vanessa Gomes”, says Ana.

According to her, the Instituto Batera Parkinson represents all patients and their families, the certainty of not being alone, as they felt before. “Just gratitude for the tireless work done by him. And encouraged by them, I also make chess classes available for Parkinson’s patients and students in need”, she says. (MMM)

Music therapy is an ally

Instituto Batera Parkinson takes music therapy to patients and children in need, through online and in-person classes. “During the pandemic we did lives and people from all over Brazil come to us to receive information. We have more than 50 thousand followers all over Brazil. Today we give motivation and overcoming lectures, as well as drum workshops”, explains André Gubolin.

The musician says that at the beginning of the disease he took 28 medications a day. Today there are 7. “And I left the crutch behind. I improved as a human being after the diagnosis. The disease did not regress, but stopped.”

According to neurologist Fábio Henrique Limonte, a good quality of life with the disease begins with the correct treatment for motor improvement, but goes much further. “It is also important to diagnose and treat non-motor symptoms, such as sleep disorders and depression. And maintain healthy lifestyle habits such as dance classes (non-automatic movements are less impaired and the patient works balance by dancing), regular physical exercise and socializing to avoid the isolation syndrome.” (MMM)

know more

See a doctor as soon as you notice a slight tremor in your hands or you notice that your handwriting has decreased in size (micrograph);

Keep up intellectual activity; read, follow the news;

Do not attribute the loss of facial expression and less frequent eye blinks over the years;

Practice physical activity. Doing physical exercises regularly helps to preserve the quality of movements.

Have a good night of sleep;

Have good eating habits;

Have moments of playful activity (whether it’s a dance course, a language course, a musical instrument course), activities that will work on new skills and at the same time provide fun and social interaction.

Source: ABN and Fábio Henrique Limonte, neurologist