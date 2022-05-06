Fake doctor arrested for implanting lollipop stick in patients | World

reproduction Fake doctor implanted lollipop stick in patients

A fake doctor has been arrested in Venezuela after allegedly implanting lollipop sticks under the skin of patients in place of subdermal contraceptives. At least 25 women would have been deceived by José Daniel Lopez, who claimed to be a gynecologist. Some of them would have even gotten pregnant.

According to investigations by the Corps of Scientific and Criminal Investigations (Cicpc), the man told patients that he was inserting a hormonal implant into their arm, but the object was, in fact, a lollipop stick.

The man is accused of falsifying his medical degree to get work in health centers in the cities of La Victoria and Maracay.

After realizing they had been tricked and left with a “foreign object” inside, some of the victims reported the 38-year-old fake doctor to the police.

According to the newspaper Metro UK

Lopez tried to hide from police in El Castano, in Zuata, but was later captured.

He is to be charged with a range of crimes, including illegal practice of medicine, usurpation of medical functions and use of false documents.

All women who have had a procedure with the suspect will undergo further medical examinations.