find out how to increase life expectancy by 10 years

Who wouldn’t want to gain a few more days of life with health and energy? To achieve this goal, science has already pointed out that a healthier lifestyle, with exercise and without addictions, may be the key. However, recent studies also point out that diet is one of the main factors in extending longevity.

Healthy eating can prolong human life and increase life expectancy by around 6 to 7 years. This is even achieved by middle-aged adults, that is, people who are over 40 years old. However, young adults have the chance to increase life expectancy by up to 10 years with the diet.

Research: Diet can increase life expectancy by 10 years

The researchers analyzed the data collected in several studies on the topic. One of the databases analyzed was that of the Global Burden of Desasewhich has a summary of the public health of many peoples around the world.

In this way, analyzing eating habits and medical prognosis, it was possible to relate longevity to food. The research even managed to propose what would be the best diet to prolong a person’s life expectancy.

Ideal diet to increase life expectancy

The ideal diet to increase life expectancy is not one that resembles traditional Western foods. That is, it does not have an excess of red meats, processed foods, dairy products, sweets and fats. Instead, the results point to something much simpler.

A person needs to eat more legumes, such as beans, peas and lentils. Whole grains and nuts should also be present on the menu. To increase life expectancy, red and processed meats should be reduced from the diet.

If the diet improves from the age of 20, as an adult, the person will be able to increase life expectancy by up to 10 years. Even for those who are over 80 years old, life on Earth can be increased by up to 6 years. It pays to invest in good food, then.