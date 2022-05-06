Fiocruz warns of increased cases of respiratory disease in 14 states

posted on 06/05/2022 05:48 / updated 06/05/2022 05:49



(credit: Kanazawa University/Disclosure)

The InfoGripe bulletin, published weekly by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), warns of the possible growth in the number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in adults. According to data released yesterday, 14 states showed an increase in diagnoses of the disease in the last six weeks. The result turned on the yellow light for the researchers, as the upward trend was being verified only in children (zero to 11 years).

The finding came from information entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Gripe) throughout April — see chart. According to researchers, the non-use of the mask is one of the main factors for the growth in the number of cases. The return of face-to-face classes boosted the spread of the virus.

“We have seen an important change in behavior, and a worrying one, unfortunately. Because, from February to the end of March, we had a very specific growth in hospitalizations for respiratory problems in children, but associated with other respiratory viruses, which took advantage of this time to relax using a mask, back to face-to-face classes, to reach these children”, detailed Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.

The units that registered an increase in SARS cases were Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima and Santa Catarina. For Gomes, the survey can serve as an indication for the relationship of SARS cases with those of covid-19 or with a resumption of incidence of the Influenza A virus, responsible for the flu.

“It is precisely the fact that this is happening now in the adult population that raises an alert, because in this age group, growth is most likely to be associated with covid. This is because these other respiratory viruses that were affecting children hardly trigger a serious condition in the adult population that ends up needing hospitalization, this usually happens with covid”, he explained.





Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

(photo: Valdo Virgo)





worst case scenario

Infectologist Hemerson Luz adds that the scenario may worsen with the arrival of winter, starting in June. In more severe cases, when the patient with Influenza Syndrome (GS) progresses to SARS, symptoms may include shortness of breath or discomfort in breathing, feeling of pressure in the chest, drop in oxygen saturation and bluish discoloration of the lips or face (cyanosis). ).

Luz also points out that the mask should be used by all people who have any symptoms of GS. For him, events with agglomeration in places of precarious ventilation should be avoided due to the risk of circulation of the SARS-causing viruses.

“The use of the mask should be encouraged among people suspected of having a flu-like syndrome and among people who have not had the vaccine booster or have not been vaccinated, especially those over 70 years of age or those with diseases that alter the immune system”, he said.