Flight delayed after crew asked passenger to take off her pants

Can you imagine knowing that your flight is delayed because of a pair of pants? The annoyance generated by passenger clothing is something that happens from time to time, but this was the first time American Airlines crew members had someone take off their pants before taking off. The case occurred with South Korean DJ Soda, who reported the situation on her social media.

The DJ was approached by one of the airline’s employees and instructed to take all her luggage to get off the plane, on a flight that was leaving JFK airport in New York, bound for Los Angeles. When questioning him, the South Korean learned that the reason was the fact that they found her pants “unpleasant”, since she had a curse in English throughout its length.

DJ Soda's pants caused discomfort in the crew who delayed the flight until she changed her clothes. South Korean artist had to change clothes at the entrance of the plane to go on the flight. The artist reported the whole thing on her social media.

“He said my pants were nasty in front of everyone and said I had to get on another plane. I had to take my pants off in front of the entrance”, reported DJ Soda.

Even after removing the garment, the crew insisted that she could not take off on that aircraft because they were already too uncomfortable in her pants. Only after much discussion, including with one of the pilots, was the DJ able to continue on the flight she had already boarded to arrive at her final destination in time for her appointment.

I GOT KICKED OFF FROM @AmericanAir flight and they harassed me to take off my sponsored @RIPNDIP ‘F**K YOU’ sweatpants in front of people to board again. pic.twitter.com/YU0TrhZjry — djsoda (@dj_soda_) April 26, 2022

She even commented that she always traveled around the world, including on domestic flights in the US, with the same pants and that she never had any problems. “It was unbelievable that such a thing would have happened in the United States, a country that respects individual freedom,” the South Korean said in her posts.