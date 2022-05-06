Flight to NY returns to London due to lack of pilot training

Virgin Atlantic flight VS3, which took off from Heathrow Airport to New York on Monday (2), was forced to turn around after 40 minutes in the air and return to the runway in London, according to CNN.

The aircraft was already flying over Ireland when the captain was informed that the co-pilot had not completed the training necessary to fly.

The company said the co-pilot has been part of its team since 2017 and is qualified to fly under UK regulations, but needed to complete a Virgin flight “final assessment” to take the role. The captain, on the other hand, was classified as “highly experienced” by the company – he would have been an employee of the house for 17 years – but would not have pilot trainer status. Therefore, the copilot needed to be changed.

Passengers on the VS3 landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport nearly three hours later than planned, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail. They were ordered to wait on the track until a replacement was located.

“We had just arrived on the west coast of Ireland when the captain announced, ‘You may have noticed that we conducted a 180º turn.’ He then told us that we were returning to Heathrow due to an administrative error and that they needed to sign some papers so we can legally continue our journey,” passenger Julie Vincent told the Mail.

You can’t make this stuff up!! Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330-300, performing flight VS3 to New York was forced to turn back to Heathrow after captain was told first officer had not completed his training pic.twitter.com/xQpfx2UTp9 — Tapiwa Munjoma (@TapiwaMunjoma) May 5, 2022

The company would also have assured travelers that their safety had not been compromised during the 40 minutes they were in the air, as both pilots would have licenses and qualifications to operate the aircraft.

“We asked several times what was going on and all we were told was that it was not cool to be in the air and that we needed to go back so that an engineer could assess that it was safe for us to travel”, the passenger also recalled. Even after landing at Heathrow, travelers were kept inside the plane and their in-flight meals began to be served before the new take-off.

“At least three people with safety vests entered the cockpit for a while before the curtains were closed. We were kept on the plane while we were offered water and waited for an update. One of the crew communicated to the other very loudly that the ovens were not working. “.

According to the passenger, in the face of uncertainty and with only one cart, the service progressed slowly and the plane finally took off with the new copilot.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority confirmed to CNN that “both pilots were properly licensed and qualified to fly”.

Virgin Atlantic, through a spokesperson, regretted the incident. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers who arrived two hours and forty minutes later than scheduled as a result of the crew change,” a spokesperson told the Mail.