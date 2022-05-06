Hamilton supports women’s right to abortion in the US – Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton is in the United States for the Miami GP of Formula 1, which takes place on Sunday (8), but his attention is not only focused on the sport. Increasingly, the seven-time champion has shown himself to be an active voice in the struggle for human rights and has expressed his repudiation of the country’s Supreme Court’s intentions to overturn the law that legalizes abortion.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Through her official Instagram account, Hamilton defended women’s right to choose over their own bodies. “I love being in the United States, but I cannot ignore what is happening now and what some in the government are trying to do to the women who live here,” wrote the Englishman.

“Everyone should have the right to choose what to do with their bodies. We cannot let that choice be taken away.”

Lewis Hamilton remains an active voice in the fight for human rights (Photo: AFP)

READ MORE

Mercedes confirms ‘experiments’ for Miami before debuting update package

Earlier this week, a report on the website Politico.com published a draft document written in February by conservative US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, suggesting that the country’s right to abortion be overturned. The law, known as “Roe v. Wade” was established in the 1970s and has since allowed women the chance to terminate a pregnancy.

After the leak, Chief Justice John Roberts went public and confirmed the veracity of the document, but stressed that it was not the final version. If the law is struck down, it will be up to states to decide whether or not to ban abortion.

Since then, demonstrations for and against abortion have taken place in front of the Supreme Court. US President Joe Biden said his administration will guarantee protection for women’s right to choose, even if the law is abolished.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado partners.