Heart of man who received unprecedented transplant was infected with swine virus, doctor says | Health

The heart of the man who received a genetically modified organ from a pig had a swine virus, the porcine cytomegalovirus according to the doctor who performed the unprecedented transplant in the world.

Man dies who received unprecedented pig heart transplant in US

David Bennett, 57, died last March and, according to Bartley Griffith, a transplant surgeon at the University of Maryland, the presence of the virus may have contributed to his death.

The information was initially released by the MIT Technology Review and presented to the scientific community on April 20, during an event in the United States.

“We are beginning to understand why he passed away,” the doctor said.

According to the doctor, a test indicated the presence of the swine virus 20 days after the transplant, but at such a low level that it was ruled out at the time as a “laboratory error”.

It was only more than a month after performing the unprecedented procedure that tests revealed an increase in the virus, according to Griffith.

Revivicor, the regenerative medicine company that performed the procedure, declined to comment.

“It was either die or have this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last option,” Bennett declared the day before the operation. The patient spent the months prior to the procedure in bed and hooked up to a life support machine.

(VIDEO: Remember the 1st pig heart transplant in the US.)

Remember the 1st pig heart transplant in the US

The donor pig belonged to a herd that underwent a genetic modification technique. The procedure sought to remove a gene that could trigger a strong immune response in a human being and thus cause the organ to be rejected.

The modification was carried out by biotech company Revivicor, which also supplied the pig used in a groundbreaking kidney transplant done on a brain-dead patient in New York in October 2021.

Understand: Brazilians edit porcine genes and plan tests to use kidney in humans

The donated organ remained in a preservation machine before surgery, and the team also used a new drug, an experimental compound, along with other conventional substances to suppress the immune system and prevent heart rejection.