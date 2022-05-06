Hotel in the center of Havana has a strong explosion; eight people died | World

A powerful explosion took place at the Hotel Saratoga in central Havana, Cuban state media reported on Friday. Eight people died, according to the Cuban government.

Government officials speak of at least 15 injured and 13 people missing. The injured were treated at the scene and are being transferred to nearby hospitals. Children from a school next to the hotel were evacuated, according to the website Cubadebate.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. The president’s office says initial investigations indicate that there was a gas leak. A reporter from the Habana channel said that a gas company was servicing the hotel before the explosion.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived at the scene after the explosion, accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Parliament Speaker Esteban Lazo. He then went to the Hermanos Ameijeras hospital, where some of the wounded were taken.

The Saratoga, managed by the Hotel Saratoga SA Mixed Company, opened as a boutique hotel. It has 96 rooms, plus bars and restaurants. It is one of the most luxurious in Havana. It has a swimming pool with panoramic views, which raises questions about the stability of what remains of the building.

It is a neoclassical style building built in 1880 in the historic center of Havana. In 1935, it was already considered one of the main hotels in the city, according to information from the Department of Architectural Heritage.