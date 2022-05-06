How to avoid back pain?

–Continued after Advertising–



One of the most common diseases is back pain, which, although it can be caused by age, can affect anyone, from the youngest to the elderly. That’s why many people tend to ignore discomfort, especially when it goes away in a few days or when the discomfort isn’t as strong; however, special attention must be paid to detecting what is triggering it so that it can be prevented.

And is that, according to experts, the back pain is one of the reasons why most doctors visit doctors’ offices, in addition to being able to affect daily activities to the point of having to miss work due to severe discomfort or stop doing things that were once enjoyed just because of the intensity of the pain. Fortunately, it is known that there are some habits with which these episodes can be prevented.

Read too: Learn how to get rid of back pain

–Continued after Advertising–



So it’s best to start putting them into practice to prevent discomfort from starting to affect everyday life when getting up, changing positions, walking and even the pain that reaches your legs. Below you will find the five habits with which you can prevent back pain, but remember that if symptoms are still present, it is best to seek help from a healthcare professional as it can also lead to other problems such as unexplained weight loss or fever.

take care of your posture

An aspect as simple as posture can make a difference in back pain by not putting as much stress on the surrounding muscles; remember that the ideal is not to be hunched over and that when you spend a lot of time standing or sitting you should always look for the ideal position in which your back has support and can have its natural curve, in addition to changing it at least every 30 minutes of position.

Carry weight

–Continued after Advertising–



Another factor that usually triggers this discomfort is carrying weight, either for a few times or because it is part of daily work, especially if they are very heavy objects. In cases like these it is very important to remember the previous point and not just get up to get up, but take care of the posture in which things are carried.

–Continued after Advertising–



The ideal will always be to bend the knees, so that the whole strength remains in the legs, for the back, it is necessary to go down and up with a straight posture and avoiding curves. You can even lean on someone else to carry between the two of you.

a good diet

As we predicted, a lot of tension in the muscles of the back can also cause ache , which is why experts always ask people to watch their weight, which varies from subject to subject depending on their height. Of course, to care for and maintain weight loss, you must eat a good diet and combine it with exercise.

Exercise

Linked to the previous point, exercise is one of the keys to back pain does not affect you, as the muscles around you are strengthened. It is known that developing muscle strength and flexibility avoids discomforts like these and, for that, the abdomen and the rest of the trunk can also be worked.

Remember that even if your pain is not chronic, you should consult your doctor about what exercises can you do to avoid further pain. Well, you don’t have to spend hours at the gym as even daily walks are perfect.

Avoid smoking

–Continued after Advertising–



Although it seems unrelated, smoke can also trigger back pain because, according to the Mayo Clinic, smoking increases the risk of developing these pains, especially if you start to consider how many cigarettes are smoked per day.

–Continued after Advertising–



Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!