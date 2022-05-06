Impasse over nurses’ salary suspends vaccination against Covid in three locations in Fortaleza this Wednesday | Ceará

Vaccination against Covid-19 was suspended this Wednesday (4) in three places. Immunization will not take place this Wednesday (4) in Ceará Events Center at the Central Mall and not sesi according to Municipal Health Department (SMS) . The reason is the impasse over nurses’ salaries.

The population will still be able to seek the service at Shopping RioMar Kennedy, Shopping RioMar Fortaleza (Papicu), Shopping Iguatemi and at health centers. (See below for vaccination locations)

This Tuesday (3), a group of nurses held a protest in front of the SMS headquarters, in the center of the capital. According to nurse Lídia Clara Costa, the category asks for better working conditions and that several promises that were made at the time of hiring, for example, the availability of transport vouchers, food vouchers and that the salary of R$ 1,400 is reset. In addition, nurses denounce the precariousness of work at health posts and other vaccination points.

“Our salary has been late since January and many here have not even received it. There was also a reduction of more than 50% of our value. We work a lot from Sunday to Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm. We are the third state with the highest number of vaccinated. We have advanced a lot, and the one who vaccinates, who does all this work is the nursing. We deserve respect, decent working conditions,” she said.

Deadline for payment of professionals

SMS clarified that it follows the payment schedule described in Public Notice 122/2021, in relation to the professionals who participated in the accreditation to act in the vaccination against Covid-19.

According to the document, the city hall has a period of up to 60 days to make the payment, counting from the opening date of the remuneration process, which is the sole responsibility of the professional, according to the Accredited Manual that cites the information regarding the deadlines and documents required to open the proceedings.

SMS says that in January this year, 312 professionals opened a process, in which only four presented pending documentation. In relation to February, 304 cases were opened, of which 15 were pending. And in March, the payment is on schedule.

Regarding the other benefits not included in the Accreditation Notice, SMS stated that a bill is being processed to enable inclusion.

Covid vaccination sites

The SMS reinforced that the vaccine against Covid-19, this Wednesday is offered by free demand, with no new appointments for this date in order to avoid harm to the population. Check the vaccination sites:

Central Mall

Shopping RioMar Kennedy

Shopping RioMar Fortaleza

Airton Monte (Rua Alberto Oliveira, s/n – Jardim Iracema)

Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

Lineu Jucá (Rua Vila Velha, 101 – Barra do Ceará)

Macambira Rebouças (Creuza Rocha Street, s/n – Guanabara Garden)

Virgílio Távora (Av. Mons. Hélio Campos, s/n – Christ the Redeemer)

Zenirton Pereira (475 José Roberto Sales Street – Barra do Ceará)

Aida Santos e Silva (813 Trajano de Medeiros Street – Vicente Pinzón)

Sister Hercília Aragão (Rua Frei Vidal, 1821 – São João do Tauape)

Rigoberto Romero (Rua Alameda das Graviolas, 195 – City 2000)

César Cals de Oliveira Filho (Pernambuco Street, 1674 – Democritus Rocha)

Eliezer Studart (Rua Tomaz Cavalcante, 545 – Autran Nunes)

Francisco Pereira De Almeida (351 Paraguay Street – Bela Vista)

George Benevides (Rua Pio Saraiva, 168 – Quintinho Cunha)

Lícinio Nunes De Miranda (Rua 06, s/n – Quintino Cunha)

Luís Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bonsucesso)

Oliveira Pombo (Rua Rio Grande do Sul, s/n – Couto Fernandes)

Roberto Bruno (Av. Borges de Melo, 910 – Fátima)

Francisco Monteiro (Av. Dos Eucaliptos, s/n. Dendê)

Argeu Herbster (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 1095 – Bom Jardim)

Edmilson Pinheiro (Av. H, 2191 – Granja Lisboa)

João Elisio Holanda (Rua Juvêncio Sales, s/n – Acarapé)

João Pessoa (Rua Rubi, s/n – Jardim Jatobá)

Jurandir Picanço (Rua Duas Nações, s/n – Granja Portugal)

Maciel de Brito (Av. A, s/n – 1st stage- Conjunto Ceará)

Pedro Celestino (215 Gastão Justo Street – Maraponga)

Regina Maria Severino (889, Itatiaia Street – Canindezinho)

Régis Jucá (Av I, 618 – Mondubim)

Siqueira (Rua. Eng. Luís Montenegro, 485 – Siqueira)

Viviane Benevides (Rua João Areas, 1296 – Manoel Sátiro)

Alarico Leite (Av. dos Paroaras 301 – Passaré)

Acrisio Eufrasino de Pinho (Crossing 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios Streets – Pedras)

César Cals de Oliveira (Rua Capitão Aragão, 555 – Alto da Balança)

Jangurussu (Rua Estrada do Itaperi, 146 – Passaré)

Osmar Viana (Av. Chiquinha Gonzaga, s/n – Jangurussu)

Marcos Aurélio (Iracema Street, 1100 – Santa Filomena)