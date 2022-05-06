Journalist Gabriel Luiz should be released from hospital this Friday (6/5)

posted on 05/05/2022 12:28 / updated 05/05/2022 14:36



TV Globo journalist Gabriel Luiz, 28, stabbed on the night of April 14 this year, announced on his personal account on a social network that he should be discharged from Hospital Brasília, in Lago Sul, this Friday (6/5) . The publication was made on the afternoon of this Wednesday (4/5).

It’s official: the doctors just told me that my discharge is scheduled for Friday! I’m going to sex too much of the account! — Gabriel Luiz (@pseudogabs) May 4, 2022





On Sunday (5/1), the reporter published, for the first time since the crime, a photo on another social network. Optimistic, the professional says that the text is authored by “Gabriel who was born again” and that he is expecting to be discharged in the coming days.

In a statement in the elevator of the building where Gabriel lives, the manager Alair Ferraz asked that the unit owners who want to send a message of support and affection should leave a message at the entrances. “Any resident can write a message of affection and strength that when Gabriel returns to his house, we will forward all messages to him”, he guides.





Notice from the condominium manager where Gabriel Luiz lives, in the Southwest, asks neighbors to send messages of support for when the journalist leaves the hospital

With the hashtag #forgabriel, the condominium manager expects the journalist to get better soon. “We are going to help Gabriel overcome all this, and soon he will be exuding sympathy and vivacity”, he concludes.