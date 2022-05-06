Lula shows who he is whenever he opens his mouth, to the PT’s despair – News

The electoral campaign has not yet officially started, but we all know who Lula’s main opponent is: himself. The PT candidate’s collection of inopportune, disastrous and self-destructive statements has already formed a string of pearls – which, if it continues like this, will certainly be exuberant before October.

PT’s lack of verbal control is compulsive, to the despair of allies and advisors. It was enough to remain silent, but Lula prefers to adorn the party’s militancy with a rosary of unnecessary speeches, if not offensive to those not converted to PT. Examples abound.





The last (not necessarily the worst) was to blame the President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky – on an equal footing with his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin – for the war that the world is witnessing and in which it is possible to see a single invader, Russia. If we add this to Lula’s recently reiterated defense of the Nicaraguan and Cuban dictatorships, the package of a presumptuous, archaic and misguided foreign policy is closed.

Lula, it is not known why, warned the nation that he intended to include the MST in his eventual government and recommended that protesters go to the houses of deputies to put pressure on those who do not follow the ideals of the union movement. What a beauty.

Of course, the regulation of the media, a topic already frankly rejected by Brazilian society, could not be missing in the speeches of the former president, as well as shallow and prejudiced criticism of the middle class that dares to have more than one TV at home.

Want to get worse? Lula is not intimidated: she said that Bolsonaro “does not like people, he likes police officers”. Therefore, human beings who work as police officers are not people. Why enemies, talking such nonsense?

A genius, this candidate who, every time he opens his mouth, lets out words and ideas that draw applause from a few – always the same ones – and cause perplexity in most people.