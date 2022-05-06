Mexican marries in uniform and in a Beetle decorated with swastika







Photo: Simon Wiesenthal Center

A Mexican got married fully dressed in the uniform of officers of the Nazi regime, responsible for the execution of 6 million Jews in World War II. In addition, the Beetle used in the ceremony was decorated with swastika symbols.

The wedding photos were shared by the Argentine Jewish center Simon Wiesenthal Center released records of the ceremony and repudiated the use of Nazi symbology: “Our institution strongly condemns the distortion and trivialization of the memory of six million Jewish brothers in the Holocaust and the contempt of those who deny or distort history”.





Photo: Simon Wiesenthal Center

Death threats and tribute to children

The couple Fernando and Josefina had already used a uniform and swastika during the civil registration, which also generated repercussions. “We received criticism and even death threats,” the Mexican reported.

In addition, the children were named after Nazi leaders. The boy was named after Reinhard Heydrich, while the girl was named Hannah Gertrud, after Hanna Reitsch and Gertrud Scholtz-Klink.

“I know that for many people, Hitler is a genocide, a symbol of racism and violence. But people judge without having information or believing in the history of the victors. Hitler was a vegetarian, he took his country out of extreme poverty and gave back to his people the territories lost in World War I. His people loved him,” says Fernando, who still believes that Hitler was not racist just because he “greeted Jesse Owens,” a black athlete who won the 1936 Berlin Olympics.