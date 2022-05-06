Mexicans have a Nazi wedding with a groom in an SS uniform and a Beetle with a swastika; ‘distortion and trivialization’, condemns Jewish center | World

A Mexican couple hosted a Nazi-themed wedding ceremony. Fernando and Josefina were married in Tlaxcala, a state close to the country’s capital. The groom entered the church in a uniform similar to that of the infamous Nazi SS, the organization that spearheaded the extermination of millions of people in the Holocaust.

The woman. in turn, she arrived at the church where the ceremony took place inside a modified Volkswagen Beetle decorated with a swastika flag.

They chose the date April 29 to be married in honor of the “anniversary” of the death of Adolf Hitler and his ex-partner Eva Braun, which would be the next day. The dictator killed himself on April 30, 1945 in his bunker in Berlin.

“If we hadn’t found the mass on today’s date, we would have been married only next year,” said the groom. On the same date, in 2016, the couple had already made the civil registration, says the Mexican newspaper “Milenio”.

When they went to make the first record, Fernando was dressed in the same outfit and Josefina put a swastika on her white dress. According to the bride and groom, photos were taken at the time and circulated on the internet.

“We received a lot of criticism, even death threats”, complains Fernando.

He also confirmed that he knows the priest who performed the wedding ceremony at the end of last month.

“The time I baptized my two sons, I also came in uniform and he didn’t say anything to me,” he said.

The children were named Reinhard the boy after General Reinhard Heydrich (SS chief and one of the masterminds behind the Holocaust) and Hannah Gertrud the girl after Hanna Reitsch the pilot who, according to myth, would have saved Hitler from a bunker and by Gertrud Scholtz-Klink, former president of the Nazi Women’s National Party.

“I didn’t know much about the story, but my husband told me about it and I support him because I have a responsible husband,” Josefina said.

“I know that for many people, Hitler is a genocide, a symbol of racism and violence. But people judge without having information or believing in the history of the victors. Hitler was a vegetarian, he took his country out of extreme poverty and gave back to his people the territories lost in World War I. His people loved him. We were led to believe that Hitler was a racist, but he came to greet Jesse Owens (American black athlete) at the 1936 Olympics”, Fernando tried to explain.

Fernando also said that he has been through several problems on the street, from spitting in his direction to pointing a gun and calling him a Nazi.

“More beautiful than loving an ideal is dying for it”, he says.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization based in Buenos Aires, asked the Mexican government to condemn the couple’s celebration.

“Our institution strongly condemns the distortion and trivialization of the memory of six million fellow Jews in the Holocaust and the contempt of those who deny or distort history,” said Ariel Gelblung, director for Latin America at the Wiesenthal Center.