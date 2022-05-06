Mother says she confused daughter’s signs of hepatitis with constipation

A woman from Texas, United States, is warning about the signs of hepatitis that her daughter showed at the beginning of the infection. According to her, the 2-year-old girl had mild symptoms that gradually increased.

“A random cough in the middle of the night. Then she threw up. We thought the vomiting was triggered by the cough, followed by some abdominal pain that we thought was related to constipation.”

Credit: Playback/YouTube/KsatHepatitis symptoms in a 2-year-old were gradually increasing

After that, the child had dark urine, which she thought was related to lack of water.

Only in the third week, after the daughter started with diarrhea and jaundice (a condition that leaves the skin and eyes yellow) was the girl taken to the hospital.

According to the woman, the doctors carried out several tests that included, in addition to hepatitis, the presence of adenovirus, which has been pointed out as a probable cause of the disease that is affecting children in the world.

Adenovirus is a type of virus that can cause a number of conditions, including the common cold, pneumonia, diarrhea, and conjunctivitis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said this adenovirus type 41 has been detected in at least 74 cases.

While this virus has been linked to hepatitis in children with weakened immune systems, it “is not known to be a cause of hepatitis in healthy children,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alert. .

Credit: Wildpixel/istockAdenovirus type 41 is being studied as the likely cause of hepatitis cases

Elizabeth’s daughter remains hospitalized in recovery. Doctors even considered a transplant, but the girl has improved.

“I don’t want anyone to wait three weeks like I did before I took my daughter to the doctor, thinking it was constipation, thinking about all these other things,” the woman said.

Cases in more than 20 countries

The current hepatitis outbreak already counts at least 228 cases in more than 20 countries. Another 50 suspects are under investigation.

Most of the cases were registered in Europe, mainly in the United Kingdom, where the first reports appeared.

There has been no confirmation in Brazil yet. In Latin America, only Argentina confirmed a case in an 8-year-old boy.

The disease has affected children aged between one month and 16 years, especially those under 10 years of age.

Symptoms

A classic symptom of hepatitis is jaundice, which has been seen in most affected patients, according to the WHO.

Many children also had gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. Most cases did not have a fever, according to the UN health agency.

Other symptoms of hepatitis can include fatigue, loss of appetite, dark urine, light-colored stools, and joint pain. These symptoms, however, have not been reported much.