Omicron is as serious as previous Covid variants, large-scale study shows

The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, contrary to assumptions made in previous studies that it would be more transmissible but less severe, a large study in the United States showed.

“We found that hospitalization and mortality risks were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on records from 130,000 Covid-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant around the world.

The study, which is undergoing peer review in Nature Portfolio and was published in Research Square on May 2, was adjusted for factors such as demographics, vaccination status and Charlson’s comorbidity index, which predicts the risk of death within of one year of hospitalization for patients with specific comorbidities.

Studies that assumed the Omicron variant was less severe were carried out in several places, including South Africa, Scotland, England and Canada, said scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital, Minerva University and Harvard Medical School.

According to them, the studies may have several limitations, including the possibility of underestimating the number of patients vaccinated in more recent Covid waves and the total number of infections, because it excluded patients who underwent rapid tests at home.