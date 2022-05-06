Ômicron XQ: what is known about the subvariant identified in SP – 05/05/2022

Brazil recorded the first two cases of the omicron subvariant XQ, of covid-19. The São Paulo Health Department confirmed infections in the state this Thursday (5th), after genetic sequencing by the Butantan Institute. The identity and health status of the people were not disclosed.

According to infectologist Celso Granato, clinical director of Grupo Fleury, there is still no substantial data to assess the impacts of the subvariant in the world. Pango, the new strain registry system, has identified at least 59 cases of the XQ omicron in England (98% of cases) and Wales (2%).

See below for information about the subvariant:

What is the XQ subvariant?

Omicron XQ is a recombinant subvariant, product of strains BA.1.1 and BA.2.

In subvariants recombinants, there is mixing between parts of different viruses. In these cases, it is not possible to predict whether all mixtures will always have the same combination. This process differs from what happens in mutant strains, such as traditional variants (alpha, gamma, beta, omicron, for example), in which the virus maintains its configuration.

“The virus needs to have a cell to multiply, it doesn’t have the material to do it alone. So it enters the cell and uses components that it doesn’t have. Upon entering, it breaks down and multiplies, reorganizes and ‘pups’ come out of those cells” , explains Celso Granato. “By rearranging, you can take a piece of one or the other and mix it up.” This process, explains the infectologist, is quite common in the flu virus.

Is the person infected with two viruses?

Not necessarily. Recombinant variants occur because, at some point, the strains have already met and interacted.

Circulation in Brazil is a concern?

The scarcity of data does not allow us to indicate how the XQ Omicron will advance. For infectious disease specialist Igor Maia Marinho, from Hospital das Clínicas da USP (University of São Paulo), however, initial international data do not point to worse clinical conditions in these patients.

The specialist also reinforces that Brazil is experiencing a good epidemiological moment and it is important to maintain it.

“For now, we have no information that a subvariant is worse than the others. In any case, the precautions remain the same. Keep distance, leave work when symptomatic and wash your hands. We are living in a moment of better control throughout the country and it is important that we manage to maintain it”, warns Marinho.