Plane turns around after finding pilot wasn’t trained enough

A mess on a British airline caused a passenger flight to turn back, after it was detected that the pilot had not had enough training.

The possible confusion involved a flight from London to New York carried out by Virgin Atlantic in one of its Airbus A330-300s. While flying over Ireland, heading for the USA, and 38 minutes after take-off, the company contacted the crew by radio and ordered the plane to turn around.

The jet, which was on flight VS-3, returned to London, landing one hour and 30 minutes after takeoff.

Virgin itself admitted the mistake and, according to Sky News, the first officer (co-pilot) had all the licenses and qualifications to operate the aircraft, but had not made the “last follow-up flight”, which is required by the airline. . It is unclear whether this flight would be with him being accompanied by an instructor or checker, or if he would just be an observer.

As the First Officer had not completed training, the commander who was with him would have to have a status of appraiser, which was not the case, and this resulted in a breach of the company’s internal rules.





The Civil Aviation Agency of the United Kingdom said that the incident is being investigated, but that, for their part, the co-pilot is fully within the rules, with all the necessary qualifications to fly the A330, without restrictions.

Virgin also said that the Captain has thousands of flying hours and 17 years of service to the company, and that the co-pilot joined the company in 2017. It was not clear if the pilot flew another plane before the A330 in the company.

After landing, the co-pilot was replaced by another, who was properly fit by Virgin standards, and the plane took off 50 minutes after return, landing in New York 2 hours and 30 minutes late.

See below the trajectory of the round trip of the Airbus:



