Politician against LGBT rights has leaked video with another man

Madison Cawthorn, 26-year-old congressman from North Carolina known for defending anti-LGBTQIA+ agendas, had a leaked video in which he appears naked next to another man simulating a sex scene.

Following the backlash of the video, Cawthorn took to Twitter to explain: “Years ago in this video, I was being rude to a friend, trying to be funny. We’re acting like fools, and joking. That’s it”. On instagram, he published a video in which he accuses the leak an anti-Trump senator from his state, without naming him. “Every political adviser tells me to just ride out the storm. Not to worry about responding to the news because I have ‘such a huge advantage’ and ‘because you’re the starter’, but I was elected exactly for the reason that I’m a fighter,” he said.

During his political campaign, Cawthorn – a staunch supporter of Donald Trump – promised to be “a strong voice of faith, family and freedom”, speaking out against same-sex marriage, as well as criticizing the use of non-binary language. This is not the politician’s first homoaffective insinuation. Last year, he leaked a video in which a member of his team puts his hand on his genitals, inside the car, also in a “joke” tone.