Pope welcomes bishops from Rio Grande do Sul on ad limina visit

The audience with Francis this Thursday (5th) in the morning was “intense”, declared Bishop Jaime Spengler. In the two-hour conversation with the 23 bishops and archbishops of Rio Grande do Sul, issues such as the war in Ukraine, synodality, the Pact for Education and issues related to Latin America and Brazil, in a communion strengthened by evangelization.

All the bishops of the State will be in Rome in the first week of May. On the schedule is the meeting with Pope Francis on the 5th, Thursday.

Andressa Collet – Vatican News

On the penultimate day of the visit tod Limina Apostolorum at the Vatican this Thursday (5), the 23 bishops and archbishops of Rio Grande do Sul were received by Pope Francis. They represent the four archdioceses and the 14 dioceses of the Southern Regional 3 of the CNBB. They are: 4 archbishops, 15 active bishops, 3 bishops emeritus (retired) and Father Silvio Jorge Mazzarolo, diocesan administrator of Cruz Alta. The Archbishop of Porto Alegre and first vice-president of the CNBB, Dom Jaime Spengler, commented that he spent two hours meeting with the Pontiff, of an “intense conversation”:

“Intense because it is marked by the spirit of closeness, fraternity, freedom. At the beginning of the audience, the Holy Father proposed an open, frank dialogue, without pre-fixed questions. of dialogue.”

During the conversation, several subjects were addressed, such as the War in Ukraine itself, which has gained prominence in the international press, but not only, added the Archbishop, because Francis insistently recalled “the many wars that are ongoing across the globe. he has been claiming that we are living a Third World War in pieces and that is true”.

Synodality, Latin America and the Pact for Education

The first vice president of the CNBB told Vatican News that the theme of synodality was also addressed “and with a lot of freedom and with a very beautiful spirit”. When asked about regional issues, that is, Latin America, the Pope also gave his message:

“We asked him to speak about Latin America, how he sees it and how he analyzes the reality of our Latin America and Brazil, without forgetting our priests, and with a very special emphasis on the Pact for Education, this initiative inaugurated by Holy Father who has been reaching and conquering more and more followers to the proposal.”

Communion strengthened by evangelization

The visit to the Vatican officially ends this Friday (6), after a week in which the group participated in meetings and meetings in various Dicasteries, Congregations, Pontifical Councils and Commissions. In addition, the group also presented a report on the situation of the arch/diocese of each one, a material that does not consist specifically of an accountability, but an explanation of the situation of each Local Church.

The trip is ending with a positive balance and after two years of waiting, as it had to be canceled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, after 13 years since the last visit tod injunction in 2009, the group returns to Brazil with the communion for evangelization strengthened through the meeting with Pope Francis:

“It was a rich moment of close dialogue. I would even say humor, because at certain moments, very simply, every now and then a tirade would come, a ‘battuta’, as they say in Italian, and that helped to make the Even more pleasant moment. Now, we return to our dioceses, certainly encouraged and feeling even more strongly the communion that unites us in this work of evangelization so necessary in favor of our people and our people.”