Putin Apologizes to Israel Over Comment About Hitler Having ‘Jewish Blood’

Statement was made by Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov; Israelis have been trying to maintain the balance between Russia and Ukraine since the day of the invasion

MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN / S

Putin apologized to Naftali Bennett for speaking out about Sergey Lavrov



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett informed this Thursday, 5th, that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinapologized for the statements made by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrovstating that Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood” and accusing Israel of supporting “the neo-Nazi regime of Kiev”. “The prime minister accepted President Putin’s apology for Lavrov’s comments and thanked him for clarifying his stance on the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust,” said the statement from Bennett’s office. Since the Russia invaded the Ukraine on February 24, Israel tries to maintain a balance between Kiev and Moscow. However, Lavrov’s remarks provoked outrage, prompting Bennett to denounce the allegations the same day and, just four days later, receive an apology from Putin. The Israeli prime minister also said he had asked Putin to consider allowing the evacuation of people from the Azovstal steelworks, which is besieged in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Bennett said he made that request after an earlier conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiyand that Putin promised to create a corridor for the evacuation of civilians.