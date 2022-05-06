Samsung Smartphone: Coupons up to BRL 1500 off

Samsung is one of the most popular smartphone brands worldwide. The brand has a vast catalog, ranging from cheap cell phones to premium models, such as the Galaxy S and Galaxy Flip line.

And for those looking for new models, with improved features and that will last a long time, the best choice is to invest in recently launched models, but for that it is necessary to invest a little more in the products.

So, nothing better than discount coupons to help with the value of a brand new Samsung cell phone. So, take advantage of the coupons we got with Girafa, a Brazilian ecommerce that sells several models of Samsung smartphones, all with guaranteed delivery and warranty.

Take advantage of promotions:

Coupon 1500TECMUNDO for R$ 1,500 off the Galaxy S22 line

Add the coupon 1500TECMUNDO and guarantee the discount on the purchase of the S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra.

Coupon 400TECMUNDO for R$ 400 off Galaxy A33

Add the coupon 400TECMUNDO and buy the new A33 with 128GB of memory, 5G and a 6.4″ screen.

Coupon 250TECMUNDO for R$ 250 off Galaxy A23

Add the coupon 250TECMUNDO and buy the A23, available in 3 colors and with 128GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

Coupon150TECMUNDO for BRL 150 off Galaxy A13

Add the coupon150TECMUNDO and enjoy this entry-level model that stands out for its 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a quad camera.

Coupon 300TECMUNDO for BRL 300 off Galaxy S21 FE

Add the coupon 300TECMUNDO and buy the Fan Edition. With 3 colors available, 5G, 6GB RAM and much more.

Coupons are valid until May 8th or until stocks last.

