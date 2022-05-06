Samsung will bring S22 features to older Galaxy – All in Technology

Samsung impressed its fans earlier this year with the launch of the Galaxy S22 series. As seen, smartphones have received several improvements compared to the previous generation, including in the camera department. And now, the South Korean company is bringing various camera features from the new flagships to its older models.

According to information from South Korean forums, the updates will initially arrive in the company’s root territory. For example, the Galaxy S20, S21, Note 20, Z Fold2 and Z Fold3 series will have night portrait mode improvements. In this regard, the “Nightography” feature of the S22 series will use the telephoto camera to capture night shots in portrait mode.

Another novelty is automatic framing, which will arrive for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip 4G/5G, Z Fold2 and Z Fold3 series. As a result, the feature features a zoom to keep up to 10 people within a frame. In addition, Galaxy S20 series + S20 FE, Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy S21 series + S21 FE, Z Flip 4G/5G, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Fold3 will have enhanced effects in video calls.





Still about videos, the Galaxy S21 series + S21 FE, Z Flip 4G/5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold3 handsets will have Auto Framing Effects for Video Calls. In addition, Samsung will apply improvements to third-party camera apps for the Galaxy S21 series + S21 FE, Z Flip3, Z Fold3 and improvements to the Galaxy Fold3, which will have the new Expert RAW and Pro mode on the telephoto camera.