See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

When you think about following a diet to lose weight, do you immediately imagine that you will have to go a long time without eating chocolate, açaí, cheese bread, barbecue and so many other things you like? Well, know that it is possible to lose weight eating everything, as long as you prioritize the consumption of natural products on a daily basis and have a healthy relationship with food — that is, do not treat certain foods as villains.

This is exactly the proposal that nutritionist Victor Machado brought to the Slimming Menusnew project Live well, which premieres this Saturday (7/05). In the healthy eating plan, subscribers UOL will receive five exclusive menus weekly, to be followed from Monday to Friday. At the weekend, the person repeats the menus they liked the most and is still entitled to a “free meal”, to lose weight while eating what they like. The project will also have a weekly shopping list, space to ask questions with the nutritionist, recipes and many healthy eating and weight loss tips — better understand here how Menus for Emagrecer works and when each content will be published.

For Victor Machado, who is a columnist for VivaBem and will prepare the menus for the first three months of the project, the secret to losing weight is to be aware that there is no forbidden food.

“When we deprive a person of something they like, the tendency is that there is an exaggeration when there is access to that thing. And this goes not only for chocolate, coxinha or other food, but also for sex, rest, video games, going out with friends…”, says the specialist in behavioral and sports nutrition.

The idea of ​​following a menu that allows you to eat everything is precisely to take away the feeling that a forbidden food tastes better. But of course this eating of everything will require balance when ingesting certain foods” Victor Machado, nutritionist

According to Machado, when learning to say “yes” to any food, naturally the person also learns to say “no” to exaggeration and to foods that he knows are unhealthy and should not be consumed in excess.

Recognize hunger and satiety

In the menus created by Victor Machado, there are many foods that you can eat freely, without controlling portions or counting calories. How is it possible to lose weight like this? The basis of the menus are natural foods, such as meat, eggs, dairy products, vegetables and fruits, which are nutritious and guarantee satiety. In other words, they are products that kill hunger and that we hardly lose control when we consume them — have you ever seen someone eat a whole roasted chicken without realizing it, like a pizza or a box of chocolates?

In addition to prioritizing the consumption of foods that give you satiety, another important step in weight loss is recognizing whether your hunger is physical or emotional, observing what makes you want to eat. “Have you noticed that your stomach is growling and anything would kill your hunger? That is physical hunger. If you crave a specific food, like ice cream or fast food, then you are feeling emotional hunger and should try to alleviate the feeling that bothers you (anxiety, stress) in another way, such as exercising, reading a book, or just taking a shower to relax.”

Next, the nutritionist asks more questions about how the menus he created will help you lose weight.

Why are the vast majority of foods on the menu not limited in quantity?

Image: Personal archive

Victor Machado First, because the amount that each one should eat changes a lot depending on the person’s weight, height and level of physical activity. Two cups of broccoli and a skewer of meat might fill me up, but you might still be hungry and you might need to eat some more.

But the most important thing is to understand that there is no need to weigh or control everything you eat when we are talking about natural and healthy foods. You won’t gain weight (or stop losing weight) because you ate three cups of broccoli instead of two; or two meat skewers instead of one. It is very difficult for someone to overdo it when they consume natural foods, as they make us feel full.

To lose weight, people must understand that they can eat everything, but not everything. In other words, eat to be full and don’t overdo it—stop at that point where your stomach is “full and happy.” In this way, it is possible to lose weight without being stuck to exact amounts of how much to eat of each food.

But what exactly does it mean to eat until you are full?

Victor Machado It’s eating until you reach what we call gastric fullness — that “full and happy” stomach. Achieving this has a lot to do with eating slowly, chewing your food and really enjoying the moment. When you have that feeling of “wow, I could eat more, but I’m already fine”, it’s what we call satiety. Which is different from satisfaction, which has to do with how well that food did for you.

One of the great inconsistencies that we have in our society is that, many times, people eat, reach extreme satiety —which is eating to keep exploding—, but, at the same time, they do not achieve satisfaction. They are dissatisfied, they feel guilty and they would rather not have eaten, they are sorry.

Aim to achieve gastric fullness and, at the same time, be happy with the meal. If I give a person a menu in which he can only eat a cup of broccoli, a spoon of brown rice, a skewer of meat and a salad, he may not be satisfied, he will go hungry and he will not be “happy and satisfied” with your menu. So, soon she gives up on good food and seeks satisfaction in foods that are not healthy. Here comes the regret…

Now, with a menu that allows you to eat natural foods at will and even allows you to occasionally consume chocolate, an açaí, a pizza, she will feel satiated and well, which will help to make the consumption of healthy foods a habit and, consequently lead to weight loss.

Why is it important to understand that foods like chocolate and cheese bread are not villains?

Victor Machado Nowadays, many people live saying no to food. They need to learn to say yes. When you look at the cheese bread, at the chocolate and say “I’m going to eat this and it’s okay”, you allow the food to exist, you understand that it’s not bad and you can consume it sometimes. This involves learning to control satiety and creating the habit of consuming natural foods, which the Menus for Weight Loss will help people achieve.

In this way, the irrational thought that “such food is forbidden and therefore it tastes better” ceases to exist, because nothing is forbidden. You gain balance and naturally learn to say no when necessary.

Do you need to do physical activity to lose weight with these menus?

Victor Machado Physical activity is always recommended. Not because it helps to lose weight, but for well-being, for self-care, for health.

Keep in mind that exercise alone will not make you lose weight. Who rules weight loss is, in fact, food

But of course training will help. It is essential to keep physical and mental health up to date, which contributes to weight loss, as it helps to reduce and control emotional hunger, for example. Just keep in mind that exercise should always be done as a form of self-care, never as a punishment for the calories you’ve eaten or as something that only serves to burn fat. Train regularly as a way to celebrate all that your body can do.

Who doesn’t know or doesn’t like to cook will be able to follow the menus and lose weight?

Victor Machado The menu has simple options. One needs to know the basics: grilling meats, roasting or cooking meats or vegetables.

In many cases, you don’t even have to use the stove to eat well. Just by mixing a fruit with yogurt, oatmeal or granola, nuts and pieces of dark chocolate, you already have a complete meal for health and well-being.

Knowing how to cook is important because it increases the connection with food, it is a way for us to have a good relationship with food. But you don’t have to be a masterchef to follow the Weight Loss Menu. You can adopt the menus on a daily basis by doing the simple thing and, in the worst case, buying healthy lunchboxes or eating at a restaurant by the kilo. That’s enough to get on the menu.

Check the daily schedule of Menus to Slimming

All readers can receive the program’s feeding tips free of charge directly on the emailsubscribing to the newsletter of Live well. On Saturdays, only subscribers receive email the weekly menu, the shopping list and a special recipe. All menus and tips sent by email will also always be available at uol.com.br/live well/weight loss diets.

Saturday (exclusive to UOL subscribers)

Newsletter and article with the five menus to follow from Monday to Friday, shopping list and recipe

Monday

Newsletter and article with healthy eating tips

Tuesday

Newsletter with healthy eating tips

FAQ (subscriber only)

Wednesday

Newsletter and article with healthy eating tips

Thursday

Newsletter with healthy eating tips

Material with specific tips on the menus (exclusively for subscribers)

Friday