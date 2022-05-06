Slow WhatsApp Web? Understand Complaints After Upgrade | Social media

WhatsApp Web is once again experiencing slow downloading and loading of messages. The problem has been happening frequently since the desktop messenger was given the ability to allow access to messages with the phone disconnected in February. This Thursday (5), the term “WhatsApp Web” ended up on Twitter’s Trending Topics, where users reported a series of failures in the service. The same happened last week, when the messenger received an update that was intended to fix the errors caused by the version released in February, but instead caused dissatisfaction.

THE TechTudo contacted WhatsApp to understand what could be the cause of the bug and if there was a fix for it. In response, the company sent the same note issued last week, stating that “it is already working on improvements so that the experience returns to normal on all linked devices” (read full statement at the end of the article).

The problems faced by users are diverse. Most are complaining that the platform cannot display chat messages on PC, although conversations are flowing normally in Android and iPhone (iOS) apps. When trying to load messages in chat, WhatsApp Web displays the following message: “Waiting for message. This action may take a few moments.”

Other users are not even able to open WhatsApp Web. According to the Twitter profile @likeapri__, the “Downloading messages” screen, displayed when launching the service in the browser, took 20 minutes to reach just 20% load.

As happened in the last update on the 25th, users asked to return to the old version, faster and more stable than the updates that support WhatsApp Web with the smartphone turned off. However, it is important to note that the failure is not widespread; After updating the platform this Thursday (5th), some users did not face difficulties accessing the messenger or synchronizing the conversation history.

Read the official WhatsApp note sent to TechTudo:

“THE Whatsapp is implementing new features in the version of Whatsapp Web and Desktop. With this update, it will be possible to connect the Whatsapp on up to four linked devices at the same time, without requiring the phone to be online. Each of these devices will connect to the Whatsapp independently, while maintaining the same level of privacy and security that people have come to expect from the application backed by end-to-end encryption. These changes started rolling out to users in January, and will roll out to all users of iOS in March and to users of android in April.

User feedback has shown that there is still a way to go. THE Whatsapp is aware that people are experiencing delays in safely uploading their messages to Whatsapp Web and Desktop and is already working on improvements to get the experience back to normal on all linked devices.”

