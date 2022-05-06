Station catches more than 300 meteors in the sky of Santa Catarina; VIDEO | Santa Catarina

More of 300 meteors were recorded between Wednesday night (4) and Thursday morning (5) at the monitoring station of Monte Castelo, in the North of Santa Catarina (see the video above). According to amateur astronomer Jocimar Justino, at least 120 of them were debris from Comet Halley and are part of the rain ETA Aquarids, considered the first major meteor shower of 2022.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

According to Justino, who is a member of the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network (Bramon), meteors from ETA Aquáridas began to appear around 3 am on Thursday.

“It was a favorable night because practically the sky was very clear, without the presence of clouds. The moon also did not interfere with its luminosity this time. And this coincided precisely at a time when the meteor shower peaks”, stated the astronomer.

1 of 2 More than 300 meteors have been spotted since Wednesday night (4) — Photo: Jocimar Justino/ Disclosure More than 300 meteors have been spotted since Wednesday night (4) — Photo: Jocimar Justino/ Disclosure

2 of 2 Rainfall happens at the end of this week — Photo: Jocimar Justino/ Publicity Peak of rain happens at the end of this week — Photo: Jocimar Justino/ Disclosure

According to Bramon, the activity of Eta Aquáridas started on April 21 and runs until May 12. The peak of the rain, however, happens between the nights of May 4th and 6th. “Probably, next dawn, the phenomenon will repeat itself with a large number of meteors,” Justino said.

In Santa Catarina, according to Bramon, around 35 meteors are expected per hour at the height of the rainunder ideal observation conditions, on behalf of Eta Aquáridas.

The best time to observe it is from 3 am, looking east. The best places to observe are the dark ones, away from the big urban centers.

“Although the radiant of Eta Aquarids is in Aquarius, you don’t need to be looking in the direction of this constellation to see its meteors, as they will appear in all parts of the sky, just appearing to come from the direction of the constellation,” he said.

How does Eta Aquarids work?

According to the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network, all meteors from the same shower hit the atmosphere parallel to each other.

To an observer on Earth, these meteors appear to originate from the same point in the sky. In the case of Eta Aquáridas, this point is in the Constellation of Aquarius, next to the star eta Aquarii. That’s why the name of this rain is Eta Aquarids.

This isn’t the only two annual meteor showers associated with Comet Halley, but it is considered the most intense. In addition to it, Orionids, which takes place in October, is also generated by the debris of the same comet.

VIDEOS: Most watched g1 SC in the last 7 days