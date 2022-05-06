The Day Before is delayed to 2023 and will be produced in EU 5

The publisher MyTona and the developer Fntastic announced, this Thursday (05), the postponement of The Day Before to March 1, 2023. In addition, the MMO, with a theme very similar to The Last of Us, had its graphics engine changed to Unreal Engine 5 — justifying the postponement.

The information was given by IGN, along with a press release. Set to debut this June, the MMO is one of the most coveted titles on Steam wishlists, so it’s well worth keeping an eye on.

Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wishlists [na Steam]making the game one of the most anticipated in the world. Feeling and understanding the great responsibility we face, with enormous gratitude in our hearts, we are pleased to announce that The Day Before is switching to the new technology of Unreal Engine 5! The transition to a more advanced and adapted open world graphics engine will make the title’s gameplay even more fantastic. That being said, we inform you that the game’s new release date will be March 1, 2023.

The game will have versions for PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

More details about The Day Before

The Day Before is an open world MMO that mixes survival gameplay with combat, driving mechanics and even social elements inspired by names like Nintendo’s Animal Crossing. For the last resort, the player will be able to choose between playing solo or participating in camps with other players.

Weapon customization, confrontations against thirsty zombies, exploration and stealth mechanics are some of the highlights of the game.

— Search for abandoned vehicles, houses and skyscrapers as you scavenge for resources. Go into places no one dares — Crush the infected and other players with realistic weapons, to become a legend of the new world.

— Crush the infected and other players with realistic weapons, to become a legend of the new world. Discover the vast post-pandemic world — Explore beautiful but dangerous places with incredibly detailed vehicles.

— Explore beautiful but dangerous places with incredibly detailed vehicles. Find a Survivor Colony — Participate in the restoration of the old society before it is too late. In the survivor colony, you can sell your loot and communicate securely with other players.

Looking forward to The Day Before? Comment your expectations below!