The rare case of a woman who gave birth twice despite having motor nerve disease – 05/05/2022

Lucy Lintott has always dreamed of having children, but when she was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) at the age of 19, she was told she could never have a family. Most people with NMD do not survive three years after diagnosis. But eight years later, Lucy has two young children and plans to marry her partner Tommy at the end of May. She is believed to be the second person in the world with NMD to have given birth twice.

NMD is a rapidly progressing terminal illness that prevents messages from the brain from reaching the muscles. Gradually, the disease makes it extremely difficult, and – at one point, impossible – to pick things up, walk, talk, and swallow.

Lucy was diagnosed with NMD when she was still a teenager.

Lucy grew up near the coast in the north east town of Garmouth and was diagnosed in late 2013. She was the youngest Scotswoman ever to be diagnosed with this terminal illness, which typically afflicts people over 40.

Three years later, at the age of 22, Lucy told the BBC that she felt as if she was being “slowly paralyzed” and that she was worried that her “hilarious personality” would eventually disappear.

The illness caused her to become increasingly dependent on her wheelchair as she lost the ability to walk without support. Her speech was also harmed. Lucy began recording her voice so it could be used in a simulator in case she completely lost the power of speech, and began raising funds for research into her condition.

But she also said she was terrified of the future. Although she needed professional caretakers to help her with most tasks, Lucy was determined to move from her parents’ home to her own apartment in the nearby town of Elgin.

“That really brought about a lot of changes,” she says. “I started to become independent so I could have a boyfriend without Mom making me uncomfortable.”

In 2018, Lucy got back in touch with her old school friend Tommy Smith. He was a year behind her in school, but he was in the same modern studies class when she was in sixth grade.

Tommy recalls that he was very shy, but Lucy “talked very loudly”. His laughter could be heard from three classrooms away.

He couldn’t resist her beaming smile and huge eyes. Lucy was attracted to his tight pants and shirt. And the pair became a couple.

“I didn’t have to protect myself,” says Lucy. “He knew where he was going. He had to deal with people telling me I have NMD.”

Tommy proposed to Lucy in 2019. In September of that year, they announced that Lucy was pregnant.

Lucy’s father Robert said there were concerns for the well-being of Lucy and the child. The risk was higher because no one knew how Lucy’s muscles would react. But she said, “the reward of having a child is worth the risk.”

On February 13, 2020, Lucy gave birth to a baby boy, known to the public as LJ. Tommy says she adapted to motherhood very naturally, but had to work with a team of caregivers to take care of LJ.

“A big part of my job with caregivers is explaining and describing how I want things done,” explains Lucy. “It’s a mutually cooperative relationship. Basically, they’re like my arms.”

Tommy explains, “She has someone else to do things, but she’s the one who gives the instructions. A lot of people really looked down on her. A lot of people said she couldn’t do that. [Mas] Lucy is doing a fantastic job. She does a much better job than I do.”

The covid-19 pandemic came shortly after LJ was born. Lucy needed to protect herself and the couple had to postpone the wedding. At the height of the pandemic, she had to return to her parents’ home to protect her health and still receive the care she needed. But in May 2021, Lucy and Tommy announced that they were expecting a baby girl. Lucy’s mother, Lydia, says her daughter has always wanted babies and that LJ’s birth was “simply delightful”. “But when they announced they were expecting another one, we were like, ‘Oh my God, what did you do?'” recalls Lydia.

difficult birth

The couple’s daughter, whom they call AR, was born just before Christmas. “The birth was really hard and scary, but here we are both healthy and that’s what matters,” says Lucy. “For sure, she will be the last. I really don’t think my body could handle it again.”

Lucy claims that she depends a lot on the caregivers to help with the children, but she is the one who is always present in their lives and they know that Lucy is their mother.

“I’m proud that motherhood came so easily to me, even with my disability,” she says. “If I could physically do everything, I would. I don’t like watching other people with my kids.”

Lucy plans to finally marry Tommy in May and wants to spend as much time with her family as possible after that. “I’m not materialistic,” she says. “I’m more family-oriented and I enjoy spending time with my loved ones because I don’t know how much time I have left.”

“I am very grateful. I know that very few people with NMD can have a child, let alone two. I value that very much”, concludes Lucy.