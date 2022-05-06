These are the ten most common passwords in Brazil

Today, May 5, is considered World Password Day (idealized in 2013), something with an interesting tone for Brazil, which leads the ranking of countries that spend more hours a day on the internet on their cell phones, according to a survey by the platform. AppAnnie. That said, a list reveals which are the ten most common passwords in our country – and it may be that you yourself are using one of them to access one of your devices or in a social network profile, for example.

See, according to cybersecurity specialist ISH Tecnologia, 84.5% of the most common passwords in Brazil would be broken by a hacker in less than a second. The company’s Information Security specialist, Leonardo Camata, says that the problem becomes more differentiated “when a considerable part of them does not require any hacking knowledge to be guessed. They are obvious keyboard sequences or very easy words.”

publicity

Read too:

Password with obvious strings

So, we clearly have one of the main details about common passwords. The classic sequence “123456” continues to lead the ranking, not only in Brazil, but in 41 other countries. “The logic is quite simple. If you haven’t spent any effort thinking of a good password, chances are good that hackers won’t need much to crack it either,” explains Camata.

Here is the list of the ten most common passwords in Brazil:

123456 123456789 Brazil 12345 102030 password 12345678 1234 10203 123123

Nouns related to food and animals are also frequent in users’ choices as “key code” and, certainly, should be avoided. As brought by ISH Tecnologia, many passwords are related to major events that take place in the present year. For example, in 2021, “a considerable part of the credentials had some connection with the Tokyo Olympics”, comments the security expert.

Leonardo Camata presents some tips to create a strong password. The first is to avoid the generic (which the specialist considers the most important). Basically, keep in mind that any order of characters that makes sense to anyone in the world (like an obvious sequence of letters on the keyboard) is at a much higher risk of being leaked – names of well-known personalities too.

Do not use personal information

Another tip is to avoid personal information, such as your own name or that of family members, birthdays. It is even important not to use information easily found on your social networks in your passwords, such as the name of the team you support, the name of the pet, the color you like the most and so on.

Camata also says that the longer your password, the more difficult it will be for an unauthorized person to figure it out – “ideally, use a password that is at least 12 characters long”. Also, you should not use the same password for all cases. In other words, a single password for Facebook, for accessing the cell phone, for your profile on the streaming platform (which, by the way, we are always sharing), for the banking application, etc.

Following this tip, the expert points out that a password manager is a great help. Camata also says that another good idea is to intersperse different types of characters, such as uppercase and lowercase, numbers and other keyboard symbols when creating a password.

Among some of the curiosities that ISH Tecnologia remembers about the most used passwords in Brazil, there is that the use of the name “Gabriel” was the most common, being the 15th most used in the country. In addition, the name “Flamengo” was the most used as a password in the football teams category around here – and also an alarmingly high number of people use profanity as a password.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!